Klein censured by Waterloo City Council, says it chills 'freedom of speech'

WATERLOO — The only city in Iowa with a censure process enshrined in law used it for the first time Thursday night to censure a fellow council member for allegations dating back to 2018.

Margaret Klein, the Ward 1 councilor who lost her bid for mayor of Waterloo in November, said she regretted nothing and would “do it again.” She was accused of nine violations of city code, and an attorney hired by the city found she had committed five.

With Dave Boesen absent and Klein leaving before the vote, the remaining council voted 5-0 to censure Klein. The vote is a formal disapproval of her conduct and will not affect her ability to vote or remain seated for the remainder of her term, which ends next month.

“We are here tonight over freedom of speech,” Klein said, speaking directly to a crowd of around two dozen people, many of them supporters.

She detailed each of the alleged violations she was accused of by Ward 3 Councilor Pat Morrissey, who began the censure process Nov. 1 during a council meeting the night before the city election. After each allegation, Klein noted she “(stood) by those statements” or that she “would do that again,” giving her rationale behind each one.

“I don’t take this seriously — I really do not,” Klein said of the censure process, which she opposed when it was approved last December. “This rule that we inserted is silly. It chills conversation.”

Kristine Stone, an attorney with Ahlers and Cooney of Des Moines, reviewed the allegations formally brought by Morrissey against Klein and whether they violated city code or city policies as laid out in the censure process.

Five violations were confirmed. Four were found only to have violated the city’s 2017 strategic plan — specifically by “damaging the image and reputation of Waterloo.” In her report, Stone noted she considered the city’s strategic plan, because it was adopted by resolution, to be “a statement of City Council policy.”

Those four policy violations involved Klein’s comments about “the city dumping raw sewage in the river,” the griffin rebranding committee being “rigged,” misprinted wording on a Mayor’s Fun Run T-shirt, and accusing Mayor Quentin Hart of appointing “sexual predators to police advisory boards.”

“It’s some punishment that I had the audacity to run for office; that’s what I think,” Klein said.

One allegation — that she made false statements about All-In Grocers’ developers “fooling” the council and that a payment was “hidden” between council items — was found by Stone to violate city code prohibiting “council members from making personal attacks in the City Council meeting setting.”

Klein criticized the fact the city had “spent so much money sending it off to a law firm in Des Moines” to investigate her, and left council chambers immediately after laying out her defense, along with half of the crowd. She said she would “vote for the pie” at Village Inn rather than “listen to all the pontificating” before the vote.

“They keep saying we can only say positive things,” Klein said. “’Never say anything that will cast a shadow on the reputation of Waterloo.’ ... But you cannot neglect the parts that need to be fixed. You just cannot.”

Councilor Ray Feuss disagreed with that characterization, noting one allegation about “dumping raw sewage” resulted an insurance carrier reprimanding the city, saying Klein should brought up those issues differently.

“We are going to bring up the tough things. We are going to acknowledge the fact that we have problems, and we’re going to work toward solutions,” Feuss said. “But not out here.”

Others agreed.

“She may firmly believe those things, and I don’t condemn her,” Councilor Jerome Amos said. “But when we are sitting in these positions, we have to be very cognizant about what we say and how we say it.”

“It is clear that my colleague does not understand and refuses to take accountability as an adult for her actions,” Councilor Jonathan Grieder said. “She has clearly violated the rules of this council, and those are the facts.”

The usually verbose Morrissey was brief.

“No regrets that I heard, no remorse that I heard, no repudiation did I hear, no retraction,” he said.

Councilor Sharon Juon said she tried befriending Klein early in their tenures “because I believed she had a good heart and a good soul,” but found their conversations were “absolutely reversed and falsified and denied” by Klein.

“When it’s malicious, when it’s harmful, when it’s directed at doing damage, that’s where I draw the line,” Juon said.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.