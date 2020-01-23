Klein calls for council to rescind fair chance initiative

WATERLOO — City Councilwoman Margaret Klein has asked for a vote to rescind Waterloo’s controversial fair chance hiring initiative.
Klein submitted a letter Tuesday formally requesting the measure be placed on the agenda at Monday’s regular council meeting.
The fair chance initiative, also known as “ban the box,” was approved Nov. 4 on a 4-3 City Council vote and is slated to take effect July 1.
It forbids the city and private employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal record until later in the hiring process and includes provisions that prevent an applicant from being rejected for a past arrest not relevant to the job.
The ordinance, the first of its kind in Iowa, does not prevent employers from doing a criminal background check on a job applicant later in the hiring process.
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry filed an action in Black Hawk County District Court seeking an injunction to block the city from enforcing the ordinance. The organization believes it violates a 2017 state law prohibiting cities from adopting ordinances that “exceed or conflict with the requirements of federal or state law … relating to hiring practices.”
Waterloo’s legal counsel has yet to present a formal response to the lawsuit, which was filed on Jan. 2.
Klein said she also believes the city’s fair chance initiative violates state and federal laws and “reaches too far into the affairs of private business practices.”
“The city of Waterloo is being sued for these very reasons,” she said in her formal request to the mayor. “And I believe this is an indefensible cost to our citizens when there is recourse available to the city.”
Klein voted against the adoption of the ordinance in November along with councilmen Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs. Schmitt and Jacobs have been replaced on the council by newcomers Dave Boesen and Jonathan Greider.
City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the ordinance will be on the Monday council agenda, per Klein’s request. However, the measure cannot be debated or voted upon unless another council member agrees to second her motion.
