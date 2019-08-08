WATERLOO -- Presidential hopeful and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stopped by SingleSpeed Brewing Co. Thursday night.
Gillibrand came as several other Democratic candidates criss-crossed the state, all trying to rise above of the others in time for Iowa's Feb. 3 caucuses.
"The diversity of candidates running for president you have right now is quite unique," Gillibrand said. "I think I'm very different from others who are running because I come from a rural place, a two-to-one Republican district was my first House district."
Prior to taking the stage at SingleSpeed, Judy Meyers, who was eating in the patio area, handed Gillibrand Clorox Bleach wipes, a reference to the candidate's debate quip that her first act as president would be to "Clorox the Oval Office."
Gillibrand talked about how mass shootings have shaped the gun debate and the need for broadband in rural areas across the country.
"President (Donald) Trump has really sowed a lot of diversion and hate," Gillibrand said. "He has marginalized communities of color, he's demonized immigrants, demonized refugees."
The mass shootings are the aftermath of the seeds of hate Trump has sown, Gillibrand said.
"Unfortunately he's emboldened white supremacists," she said. "President Trump needs to take responsibility for his words and actions."
Gillibrand intends to pass common-sense gun reform if elected.
She's also focused on bringing broadband to rural parts of the United States.
"We should treat rural broadband like the utility that it is. It should be the same as water or electricity or telephone service," Gillibrand said. "In other parts of our history presidents have made commitments to rural America, and the commitment I would make is 100% rural broadband for all Americans."
It is issue is important to Gillibrand because she comes from a rural area, she said.
"The federal government can provide money," said Gillibrand said, who passed a bill adding money to rural broadband programs.
"Farmers are desperate for high-speed internet so they can file their federal paper work," Gillibrand said.
It was Gillibrand's 10th trip to Iowa, and more than 100 people showed up at SingleSpeed on Thursday.
Lisa Greatorex, from Dike, recently moved to Iowa and was impressed by Gillibrand.
"I feel like when she's up there talking, that it's me talking,' Greatorex said. "I very much relate to everything that she said."
Greatorex hasn't made a choice about who she'll caucus for yet, because she wants to hear from the Democratic candidates herself.
"I'm thinking what we really need for a change is a woman who can do it all, and I really like a lot of things that (Gillibrand) said," Greatorex said.
