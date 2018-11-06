SIOUX CITY — Rep. Steve King, an eight-term Republican congressman who spent the last days of his campaign defending his inflammatory remarks about diversity and support for far-right political candidates, survived in Iowa’s 4th District.
At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, NBC News projected King would defeat Democrat J.D. Scholten in the district, the most Republican of the state’s four congressional districts.
Scholten, 38, a Sioux City native who played professional baseball before starting a career as a paralegal, ran a spirited campaign, seeking an unprecedented upset in a conservative district that would have reverberated nationally.
Scholten, 38, said he “was so damn proud” of his campaign team and for pushing the race to the point King was on the defensive.
“No one gave us a shot when we started. We will accept the outcome, whatever happens,” Scholten said in an interview before NBC made its call.
At his watch party earlier Tuesday night at a Sioux City hotel, King said “guarded optimism” summed up his summary of the latest call on any of his congressional races.
“I like suspense. I am getting my fill,” King said.
King, 69, drew widespread criticism for his endorsement in October of Faith Goldy, a white nationalist candidate for mayor of Toronto. Last week, he again defended his recent overseas trip to meet with members of a right-wing Austrian group with historic ties to the Nazi Party.
In an unprecedented move, Rep. Steve Sivers, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, rebuked King for inappropriate actions and remarks related to white supremacy.
King, who argues Judeo-Christian traditions laid the foundation for Western civilization, pushed back against claims he was racist and anti-Semitic. He also overcame a huge campaign finance disadvantage against Scholten, who raised millions of dollars as a first-time candidate. Scholten aired campaign commercials for weeks, while King also got on the air on Friday, four days before the election.
King’s team banned the Des Moines Register from his watch party, saying the state’s largest newspaper and “any other leftist propaganda media outlet” were not welcome.
The Scholten party at Hilton Garden Inn had 125 people just after 9 p.m.
King built a successful earth moving company in Kiron, then won a state Senate seat in 1996. He said Republican control of all facets of government in 2017-18 have proven beneficial.
In the last 16 years, King rarely faced a serious challenge. His closest scare came in 2012 when he outdistanced Christie Vilsack, 53 percent to 45 percent.
A first-time candidate, Scholten said his three top issues were health care, the economy and reducing the role of special interest groups in politics.
A Libertarian candidate, Charles Aldrich, of Clarion, was also on the ballot Tuesday.
