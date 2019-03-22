WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Steve King says he was told that victims of Hurricane Katrina only asked for help, unlike people in his home state of Iowa, who "take care of each other."
The Iowa congressman told a town hall meeting in Charter Oak he visited New Orleans multiple times after the deadly 2005 storm.
Referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said, "Here's what FEMA tells me: We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody's looking around saying, 'Who's gonna help me, who's gonna help me?' When FEMA responds to problems in Iowa, they're just always gratified when they come and see how Iowans take care of each other."
King has been under fire from his party for remarks about race. New Orleans is mostly black.
