DES MOINES — It’s a safe bet Iowans will be able to wager on college and professional football games when the season kicks off this fall.
Casinos and state regulators are forging ahead to make sports gambling a reality. Casinos are making deals with third-party companies to help them operate sportbooks and undergoing renovations, while state regulators are putting the finishing touches on regulations for the new industry.
Those rules could be approved at the state gaming oversight commission’s meeting at the end of the month. If the rules are approved, Iowans could be making bets by mid-August, the commission’s director said.
“I think we are close,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
The Legislature earlier this year legalized wagering on professional and college sports and daily fantasy sports websites. The new law officially went into effect July 1, but will not be implemented until the commission completes its rule-making process.
Recent commission meetings have been filled with approvals for casino contracts and public hearings on the rules and regulations. It all has the industry pointed toward a mid-August launch.
The college football season begins Aug. 24, with most teams’ seasons starting the following weekend.
The professional football season begins Sept. 5 with a game between two of Iowa’s most popular NFL teams, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Most casinos will be ready to offer sports betting when the football season kicks off, a top statewide casino official said.
“I am confident they’ll either be ready or very close to being ready by that time,” said Wes Ehrecke, president and CEO of the Iowa Gaming Association, which represents the state’s gaming industry.
Christopher Rants, an Iowa lobbyist who represents daily fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel, said the companies are “anxious to be able to offer those games and contests in Iowa.”
All parties involved were complimentary of the others regarding the process that has led to the doorstep of legal sports betting in Iowa. Ohorilko and the gaming representatives praised lawmakers for what they described as thoughtful and thorough legislation. Ehrecke extolled the legislation as a model for other states considering the same move. And industry officials complimented the state gaming commission for its handling of the rule-making process.
“We’re looking forward to the final set of rules, but look, racing and gaming (commission) has been a good regulator to work with and Iowa put together a good bill,” Rants said.
The next commission meeting, at which the final rules likely will be presented for approval and an official start day could be set, is scheduled July 30 in West Des Moines.
