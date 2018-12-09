WATERLOO — Voters in the city’s 5th Ward head to the polls Tuesday to pick a councilman who could determine the balance of power in City Hall.
Ray Feuss, a former classroom teacher now working for the Iowa State Education Association, and Jason Welch, who runs a small maintenance company, are running in a special election to fill the seat left empty by Chris Shimp’s resignation in August.
Shimp had often been a swing vote on the seven-member council during his eight months in office, siding on budgetary issues with council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein.
Meanwhile, Mayor Quentin Hart’s agenda generally got support from council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr.
Asked if they planned to caucus with either side, Feuss and Welch both emphasized they were expecting to be independent voices for their constituents in Ward 5.
“I think that it’s sad that we’re even talking about two sides,” Feuss said. “I think that I would be able to work with people who may not necessarily agree with me all the time … to build consensus.
“I want to make sure I’m making the right decision for (Ward 5 residents),” he added. “I think my message of civility and being able to work together resonates with a lot of people.”
Welch also said he has not promised his vote to any council members.
“I’m my own individual, and I’m going to look at every issue independently,” Welch said. “I’m willing to work with everybody on the council, but I am fiscally conservative.
“If they’re looking to save money for the taxpayers, I’ll side with them,” he said. “If they’re looking for excess spending or misplaced spending I’ll not vote with them.”
Waterloo City Council seats are not filled through partisan elections, meaning candidates are not listed on the ballot with a party affiliation.
But Welch has run for public office twice before as a Republican, once for a statehouse seat and once for the county Board of Supervisors. Feuss’s campaign, meanwhile, utilized ActBlue, which helps raise campaign funds for Democratic or progressive candidates.
Feuss said he is running a campaign focused on adequate funding for city services, building on business success and civility, suggesting past bickering at council meetings has overshadowed “the positive and exciting things happening in Waterloo.”
“If you have a message of civility, if you have a message that you want to bring businesses, if you have job growth, if you want to build for the future, those are the most important things that you can have,” he said. “Those are the things that our Waterloo citizens and Ward 5 residents want.
“I believe that we need moderating voices on our council stepping up to help our community realize its potential,” he added.
Fuess wants to see Fire Station No. 6, which shuts down frequently due to staffing shortages, reopened full time.
“I’m not expecting that it’s going to be open the day I’m elected,” he said. “But the people in Ward 5 are paying taxes as well, and they should have the same amount of city services that everyone else has.”
Feuss said he plans to be visible in the community and wants to hold monthly meetings for residents of his ward.
Welch compared his decision to run for the council seat to his decision to raise five adopted children and two foster kids: “I’m doing it because there’s a need for it and it needs to be done.”
His campaign message is focused on avoiding tax increases.
“Primarily I’m concerned about the taxpayers,” Welch said. “Once you get on (the council) you lose focus of what you’re actually doing. You start throwing around millions and millions of dollars.
“There’s people out there who actually have to pay these bills,” he added. “My point is: I think the taxes are too high, and we have to work with what we already have.”
Welch had previously voiced support for public safety officers, or cross-trained police and firefighters similar a program in Cedar Falls, as a way to save costs. He backed off that support after visiting with police and fire representatives and determining it wasn’t practical in Waterloo.
Welch also said he would be accessible to voters.
“If you call me, I will pick up,” he said. “You need somebody there who’s willing to listen to you and deal with the issues.”
Both candidates were asked if they disagreed with a recent action of the current City Council.
Welch said he disagreed with the vote to provide incentives for the planned All-In Grocers store at Franklin Street and U.S. Highway 63.
“I think if we had worked with a franchise store that’s already here they would have done a market analysis and figured out what would work,” he said. “I think the taxpayers are going to be on the hook for that.”
Feuss said he disagreed with the council’s decision not to hold the Ward 5 special election in conjunction with the November general election, noting such a move would have saved the cost of a special election and likely ensured more voters would have gone to the polls.
Reports filed Thursday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board show Feuss has a huge fundraising advantage over Welch.
The Feuss campaign had raised just over $15,000 from more than 140 donors and spent nearly $13,000 on advertising and other campaign expenses. Welch has raised just under $2,000 along with a $350 in-kind contribution and spent just over $1,400.
Reports show Feuss received $2,500 for Friends and Firefighters of Waterloo, a political action committee, and another $2,650 in donations from PACs associated with organized labor. Major individual donors included $500 each from Ben Stroh and Bob and Cheryl Greenwood.
Former Ward 1 Councilman Tom Powers donated $250 to the Feuss campaign, while current at-large Councilwoman Sharon Juon contributed $200.
Welch received his largest donations from Judy Ciesielski and Frances Molinaro, who each contributed $300 to the campaign. No current City Council members donated to Welch’s election fund, but reports show Welch did reimburse current Ward 1 Councilman Margaret Klein about $25 for a walking list and household mailing labels.
The full campaign finance reports are posted on the Courier’s website and can be viewed at the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board website.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voting is limited to eligible voters who live in the 5th Ward, which covers the near west side of the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.