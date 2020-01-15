Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa

Warren said generals keep arguing the United States is “turning the corner” in its fights. “We’ve turned the corner so many times we’re going in circles in these regions,” she quipped.

The two voices backing traditional foreign policy were Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who both argued for at least a small military presence remaining in the Middle East.

Buttigieg, a 37-year-old who served as a military intelligence officer in Afghanistan, cast foreign policy as part of his generational argument. "There are enlisted people I serve with barely old enough to remember some of those votes," he said after Biden and Sanders talked about their 17-year-old Iraq war votes.

ABOUT THE FIGHT THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN

The pre-debate chatter was about an expected fight between Sanders and Warren over Warren's assertion that Sanders told her in 2018 that a woman couldn't be elected president. Sanders denied it, Warren didn't press it. Their fight didn't happen, but it did spark a more spirited discussion about gender and power.

Sanders continued to deny he’d ever said it. “Does anyone in their right mind believe a woman can’t be elected president?” he asked.