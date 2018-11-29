DES MOINES — Republican leaders in the Iowa House and Senate announced committee assignments for the upcoming 88th General Assembly that convenes Jan. 14.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, only named committee chairs and vice chairs, while Senate President Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, announced all the Senate GOP committee assignments and leadership roles.
Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, kept his job as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, while Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, will begin his first full session as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, will lead the House Ways and Means Committee, while across the Capitol rotunda Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, remains in charge of the Senate Ways and Means Committee heading into a session expected to once again consider changes to the state’s tax code after last year’s largest income tax cut in state history.
Other key House standing committee chairs include Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, education; Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, human resources; Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, judiciary; Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, transportation; Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, state government; Rep. Rob Bacon, R-Slater, natural resources; Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, public safety; Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, agriculture; Rep. Gary Carlson, R-Muscatine, commerce; Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, economic growth; and Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, environmental protection.
Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, will serve as the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
In the Senate, key standing chairs include Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, education; Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, human resources; Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, judiciary; Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, state government; Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, transportation; Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, natural resources; Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, agriculture; and Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, commerce.
“These talented and hard-working individuals will be essential in advancing the priorities of Iowans over the next two years,” Upmeyer said in a statement. “I know they are all committed to strengthening our schools, improving health care access and affordability, and growing Iowa’s economy.”
On the budget side, here are the co-leaders of the appropriation subcommittees: Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, and Sen. Mark Costello, Imogene, health and human services; Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, and Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, Fort Dodge, education; Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, and Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, justice systems; Rep. Brian Best, R-Glidden, and Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, economic development; Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, and Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, transportation, infrastructure and capitals; Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, and Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, administration and regulation; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, agriculture and natural resources.
