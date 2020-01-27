You are the owner of this article.
Kendrick Sampson to stump for Bernie Sanders Wednesday in Waterloo
Kendrick Sampson to stump for Bernie Sanders Wednesday in Waterloo

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the State Historical Museum of Iowa on Monday in Des Moines, Iowa.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WATERLOO -- An actor best known for his work in "How to Get Away With Murder" and "Gracepoint" will stump for a Democratic presidential candidate in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Kendrick Sampson will appear on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at a Waterloo Canvass Launch at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Bernie 2020 Field Office, 1712 West Fourth St., in Waterloo.

Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/sandersia/event/214274/

Sanders is currently atop the Democratic presidential field, polling at an average of 25% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. Former Vice President Joe Biden is on his heels at an average of 22%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at an average of 17%.

Photos: Rally for Bernie Sanders with AOC at UNI

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

