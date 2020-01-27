Kendrick Sampson to stump for Bernie Sanders Wednesday in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- An actor best known for his work in "How to Get Away With Murder" and "Gracepoint" will stump for a Democratic presidential candidate in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Kendrick Sampson will appear on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at a Waterloo Canvass Launch at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Bernie 2020 Field Office, 1712 West Fourth St., in Waterloo.

Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/sandersia/event/214274/

Sanders is currently atop the Democratic presidential field, polling at an average of 25% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. Former Vice President Joe Biden is on his heels at an average of 22%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at an average of 17%.

