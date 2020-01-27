Kendrick Sampson to stump for Bernie Sanders Wednesday in Waterloo

Sanders is currently atop the Democratic presidential field, polling at an average of 25% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. Former Vice President Joe Biden is on his heels at an average of 22%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at an average of 17%.
Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).
DES MOINES, Iowa — Freed momentarily from the Senate's impeachment trial, several presidential candidates high-tailed it to Iowa on Saturday for a last-minute blitz of campaigning before the state's caucuses kick off the battle for the Democratic nomination.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the State Historical Museum of Iowa on Monday in Des Moines, Iowa.