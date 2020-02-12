KBBG Radio drops staff, seeks donations to stay on air

The Black Hawk County Gaming Association in December provided a $75,000 challenge grant. KBBG raised $60,000 in donations to leverage most of the grant and can receive the remaining $15,000 once it completes the fundraising match.

"The money they gave us was really very helpful," Kirkland-Holmes said.

KBBG raised some money during an on-air fundraiser on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the station's community advisory board is working on a fundraising event at the Elk's Club in March.

"In April we are planning to launch a community drive radiothon like we used to have," Kirkland-Holmes said. "We're reaching out on air and hoping some of our followers will help us save the station."

She also is talking to former employees and DJs to see if they can help provide some live programming to break up the automated programming.

KBBG was started to provide entertainment, news and provide a voice to the local African American community. While that has been a constant target audience, the station has expanded its reach over the years and included a broad array of public service programming.

The station accepts donations through its website, in person or by using the KBBG app.