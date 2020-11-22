Kaufmann seeking to keep Iowa GOP chairmanship

“The president has truly enlarged our tent, and there are a lot of Trump voters that voted Republican up and down the ticket clearly,” he said. “That’s the reason why Iowa looks so red right now. But I’m not certain that those Trump voters would call themselves Republican yet.”

Some of those voters are registered Democrats or independents, and Trump has expanded the GOP base to attract Hispanic and African-American voters — gains Kaufmann said he wants to build on.

“We made a special effort during the elections to go after what I called these low-propensity Trump voters, and we needed them to make sure that the elections went our way,” he said.

“We want to make this permanent. We want to make this a long-range relationship. That’s not something you do three months before an election. That’s something where you’ve got to earn people’s support, earn people’s loyalty, and that’s a long-term effort.”

Iowa had rocky experiences with reporting the winners in its 2012 Republican caucuses and the 2020 Democratic caucuses, when the party’s highly touted app-based reporting system failed to work as expected.