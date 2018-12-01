WATERLOO -- The nation lost a former president Friday night, but Kathy McCoy of Waterloo lost the "good man" she was employed by for several years.
For around eight years, McCoy served as part of George H.W. Bush's advance team, helping to plan each detail of many of his campaigns, vice-presidential and presidential trips both inside and outside of the United States.
She learned Bush died at the age of 94 on Saturday morning, and said Saturday afternoon she was still trying to process the news.
"I am really just heartbroken," McCoy said. "Every trip I saw him, he'd give me a big smile and wave, 'Hi Kathy, how are things in Iowa?'
"Some people you think are larger than life, and I guess nobody is."
McCoy was working for Donna Nelson in the 1980s when she first met then-Vice President Bush, in town to cut the ribbon on a new Chamber of Commerce building, McCoy said.
"(Nelson) asked me if I wanted to be on the advance team," McCoy said. "I said, 'Sure. What's an advance team?'"
She found she loved the behind-the-scenes work, and Nelson advised her to apply for a job doing that work for Bush, which she did.
"Six weeks later, I got a call from the vice president's office asking if I could do an advance trip to Omaha," McCoy said.
She would go on to help with planning for nearly all of Bush's campaign trips and many of his later domestic and foreign trips as vice president and president. She's been to Germany, Finland, Japan and the Florida Keys -- one of her favorites.
"I would get calls -- 'Here's where you're going, here's your ticket,'" McCoy said. "But really, I can't think of one trip that I did not enjoy.
"You were beat -- I worked from 16-18 hour days -- but it was as much of a thrill today to look back on it as it was doing it. And I met so many nice people."
Bush was one of them, she said.
"The very first time I met him, and every time after, he reminded me so much of my dad -- and that's the highest compliment I can give anybody," McCoy said. "He was just such a kind, good, true person.
"Millions of people love him, and I love him, but I actually got to know him," she added.
McCoy knows not everybody will have the same opinion of Bush, a Republican, based on his political policies and actions while in office. For McCoy, his legacy isn't about that.
"His political side is one thing, and that's I guess for the talking heads to determine," she said. "From my perspective, the personal side, (it's about) what a good, kind person he was. He would never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings.
"He was just a good man. It doesn't sound grand enough for him, but I don't know how else to say it. He was an amazing man."
