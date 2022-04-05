Kate Wyatt to hold campaign kickoff events

HUDSON -- Iowa House candidate Kate Wyatt has announced four events to kick off her campaign to represent Iowa House District 76. The new House District 76 covers parts of Benton, Black Hawk, and Tama Counties and includes the communities of Hudson, Evansdale, Gilbertville, La Porte City, Mt. Auburn, Dysart, Traer, and southern portions of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

Events are scheduled in Hudson, La Porte City, Traer, and Waterloo. Community members are invited to attend any event that fits their schedule.

“I’ve always been committed to serving.” Wyatt said. “I’m excited to get out into Black Hawk, Tama, and Benton Counties and meet with the people in our communities.”

Wyatt, who announced her candidacy in early February, is a fourth generation Hudson resident and has served on City Council since 2014. She is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and currently works in the insurance department of Dupaco Credit Union in Black Hawk County.

Wyatt serves on the boards of the Cedar Valley Women Connect, My Waterloo Days, and the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. She is also a member of the Hudson Chamber of Commerce and the Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber.

“I believe that everyday Iowans deserve someone who will champion them in the State House,” said Wyatt. “From funding public schools for our students to fighting to make sure that Iowans keep more in their pockets to take care of their families, I’ll never stop fighting for House District 76.”

RSVP for each event is requested but not required and can be done at wyattforiowa.com/events or by calling (319) 988-1594.

