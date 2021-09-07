Kara Bigelow-Baker files to run for CF Ward 3 council seat

CEDAR FALLS — While attending cosmetology school, Kara Bigelow-Baker, 50, was taught to never talk about politics on the job.

But the hairstylist at Razor’s Edge Hairstyling revealed in a telephone interview that, in fact, small-town politics is “constantly” discussed at the salon where she works, and those conversations are a large reason why she is running an election campaign for the 3rd Ward seat on Cedar Falls City Council.

“I’m extremely concerned with what my clients are telling me about the direction of this city, and how they feel like they are not being listened to,” said Bigelow-Baker, who officially filed Aug. 31 for the seat with a four-year term.

The lifelong resident spent about a year in the 1990s as a secretary in the city’s planning and zoning office, which she noted “gave her a basic understanding of city government operations.” But for more than three decades, she has been a hairstylist – or what she likes to call a “hairapist,” who is now campaigning on the promise of “listening to the city’s greatest stakeholders, its citizens.”

The desire to run in the upcoming election runs deeper for Bigelow-Baker because of the four generations of her family who live in Cedar Falls and participated in this year’s Sturgis Falls Parade.