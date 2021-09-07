Kara Bigelow-Baker files to run for CF Ward 3 council seat

CEDAR FALLS — While attending cosmetology school, Kara Bigelow-Baker, 50, was taught to never talk about politics on the job.
But the hairstylist at Razor’s Edge Hairstyling revealed in a telephone interview that, in fact, small-town politics is “constantly” discussed at the salon where she works, and those conversations are a large reason why she is running an election campaign for the 3rd Ward seat on Cedar Falls City Council.
“I’m extremely concerned with what my clients are telling me about the direction of this city, and how they feel like they are not being listened to,” said Bigelow-Baker, who officially filed Aug. 31 for the seat with a four-year term.
The lifelong resident spent about a year in the 1990s as a secretary in the city’s planning and zoning office, which she noted “gave her a basic understanding of city government operations.” But for more than three decades, she has been a hairstylist – or what she likes to call a “hairapist,” who is now campaigning on the promise of “listening to the city’s greatest stakeholders, its citizens.”
The desire to run in the upcoming election runs deeper for Bigelow-Baker because of the four generations of her family who live in Cedar Falls and participated in this year’s Sturgis Falls Parade.
“My family makes it much more difficult for me to leave,” she said when asked about why she has remained a resident of Cedar Falls all these years. “That’s one of the big reasons why Cedar Falls is so important to me. I’ve seen Cedar Falls grow over the years, and I want to make it the quality and positive place to live that it was for me and my parents.”
Ward 3 is a two-pony race at the moment. Carole Yates, a retired program manager of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, recently announced her intention to run.
One-term incumbent Daryl Kruse, a certified financial planner, has not responded to multiple requests for comment on whether he plans to seek a second term. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Sept. 16, and the general election is Nov. 2.
Bigelow-Baker, a 1989 Cedar Falls High School graduate, says she has a longtime interest in politics, specifically city politics, and about five years ago people began asking her to run for council. But life was too busy and time could not be carved out. Those comments persisted over the years and eventually pushed her over the edge to run in 2021.
“The city needs a change in direction, and I hope to be that person who can listen to residents’ desires, wants and needs,” she said.
She feels there are opportunities to voice opinions about the city, like at public meetings, but residents are often ignored and decisions already are made — the most glaring example of “that’s just the way the city does business” is the public safety officer (PSO) model.
“We need a strong separate fire department and a strong separate police department,” Bigelow-Baker said. “So many people are dissatisfied with the PSO program, and we need to find a way to resolve this issue.”
In addition to public safety, she is discontent with taxes going up in Cedar Falls without much improvement to the overall quality of life.
“Roads are not any safer than they were five or ten years ago,” she said. “Money is not being spent efficiently, and we have overpaid administration.”
Bigelow-Baker contended that the pandemic has led the city to spend “huge” amounts of money on items she feels don’t fill an “immediate need.” Asked about racial equality, she said “the city can do more to be inclusive. The city government itself is not diverse.”
Also included in her campaign messaging online is a belief for “simplistic government transparency” and “open civic communication.”
Bigelow-Baker is married to her husband, Scott. They’ve raised five children together – Kaelyn, Austyn, Camryn, Fallyn and Brenyn – four of whom live in Cedar Falls. The couple are grandparents to five grandchildren.
She is a member of the AMVETS Post 49, a parishioner at Nazareth Lutheran Church, and has engaged in a number of community outreach projects. She and her husband like to ride motorcycles, and her campaign logo is largely purple, her “signature color.”
“I’m a huge Prince fan. I own a Purple Challenger,” Bigelow-Baker said. “I’m outspoken and a little unconventional. Purple isn’t a conventional color, but I’m not a conventional person. I’m not afraid to be outspoken and speak about what I believe.”
Her Facebook page, “Kara Bigelow-Baker for Cedar Falls,” is live. She can be reached by emailing: vote4karacf@gmail.com