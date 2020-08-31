Kanye West will appear on Iowa ballots after state panel rejects challenges

The second challenge was rejected because Iowa law requires general election candidates to note if a political party or other organization nominated them. It does not require candidates to note their party affiliation. West was not nominated by a party or other organization, so he was correct in declaring himself unaffiliated, the panel determined. The challenge, the panel noted, focused on state law that guides partisan primary elections, not general elections.

“I can appreciate the nature of the objection both in the legal sense and also in the ethical sense,” Sand said during Monday’s hearing. “While I can appreciate the nature of the objections, I think our job here, our legal standard here is to resolve them in favor of ballot access.”

Sand also issued a statement after the hearing.

“I voted to dismiss the objections to Kanye’s candidacy because in my view of the law he had legally qualified for the ballot,” Sand said in the statement. “While some people may think his candidacy is not a serious one and is for the sole purpose of hurting former Vice President Joe Biden’s chances in November, politics is not a part of this question. This was an official action, in my official office. The law rules and I’m glad the outcome was determined by law rather than partisanship.”