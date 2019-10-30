{{featured_button_text}}

WINTHROP -- Democratic presidential candidate and California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will visit six Iowa cities this week, including Winthrop. 

Harris, 55, will hold a meet and greet at The Last Homestead located at 2809 160th St. at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Harris has made almost weekly visits to Iowa in advance of the state's Feb. 3 caucuses. 

People interested in attending the event can RSVP here

