WATERLOO -- California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will host a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids and make appearances in Cedar Falls and Waterloo ahead of participating in the LGBTQ Presidential Forum next week.
Harris is one of 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls scheduled to participate in the LGBTQ forum sponsored by The Gazette, One Iowa, The Advocate and GLAAD at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium, 1220 First Ave. NE.
On Sept. 19, Harris will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Michael J. Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood Community College, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW. Doors will open at 5:50 p.m.
On Sept. 20, Harris will participate in a town hall in Waterloo at 1:45 p.m. at a location to be determined. Doors will open at 1. At 4:45 p.m., she will be at Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
Harris will attend the Polk County Democratic Party’s annual Steak Fry on Sept. 21. Ahead of that, she will rally supporters and march with them to the event.
Her visit follows an August campaign swing through Iowa during which Harris focused on her “3AM Agenda” to tackle the real problems that keep voters up at night.
To RSVP for the campaign events, visit kamalaharris.org.
The LGBTQ Presidential Forum is sold out but will be livestreamed. A list of forum watch events can be found at oneiowa.org/lgbtq-forum-watch-parties/.
