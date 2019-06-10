WATERLOO — Sen. Kamala Harris, 54, joined four other presidential candidates in Waterloo Sunday.
The Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame brought her and three other candidates to Waterloo. After her remarks in Cedar Rapids she came to Union Missionary Baptist Church to speak to a crowd of about 200 people.
Harris outlined her plans if elected president, including how she would push for tax cuts passed in 2017 to be repealed, and if Congress doesn’t act she’d issue an executive order to require background checks on weapons.
There were a lot of young people at the event, some of whom weren’t even old enough to vote.
Owen Dawson, 18, of Cedar Falls, spoke to Harris during the question and answer period.
He disagrees with a lot of Harris’ platform and is a Republican.
Harris appreciated Dawson’s questions.
“I know you’re here because you love our country and I’m here for the same reason,” Harris said. “We may have different ideas about how we go about expressing that love and strengthening our country, but I know we’re on the same page in terms of where we’re coming from. I know that about you because you’re here right now.”
This will be the first presidential election Dawson will vote in and he hasn’t made up his mind on which candidate he supports. But, Harris did have an impact on him.
“I think she shines through as being someone who does care,” Harris said.
He’s elated to be in Iowa during the caucus.
“This is my jam. I live for this stuff,” Dawson said.
Alimar Sack, 14, came with her grandma to the event.
“I liked what she said,” Sack said.
Some of the crowd came from the other side of the United States. Karen Assink lives in New Jersey, but used to live in Cedar Falls and was visiting family and friends in Iowa.
“She did a great job, a very articulate and smart woman (who speaks) directly to the needs and wants of the people,” Assink said.
Prior to taking the stage she was introduced by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. He joined several Cedar Valley legislators at the event, including Rep. Ras Smith, Rep. Dave Williams and Sen. Eric Giddens.
Harris is one the top five prospective presidential candidates running, according to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa Poll. She is 6% of Iowan’s first choice, 14% of their second choice and 32% of Iowans are actively considering her.
