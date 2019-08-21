{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Democratic presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris opened a campaign office in Waterloo Tuesday.

The office is located at 217 W. Fourth St.

The office will be a hub for campaign activity in the Waterloo area, and is a space where volunteers can make phone calls, learn more about Harris, join canvass launches and meet other Harris supporters.

