WATERLOO -- Presidential Candidates, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris are coming to the Cedar Valley next week. 

Harris will be in Waterloo at a place yet to be determined at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, for a town hall. 

Warren will be in Cedar Falls at the University of Northern Iowa's West Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 2:45 p.m. for a town hall.

Both candidates are front runners for the Democratic presidential nomination. 

In the latest Des Moines Register Poll Warren was leading with 22% of Iowans supporting her getting the Democratic nomination. Harris was in fifth place with 6% of Iowans supporting her nomination. 

The visits are coming as the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus is less than four months away.

