The Senate's passage of a major federal criminal justice reform bill is a landmark accomplishment for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, as he prepares to leave his Senate Judiciary Committee leadership post at the close of the year.
“The First Step Act takes lessons from history and from states — our laboratories of democracy — to reduce crime, save taxpayer dollars and strengthen faith and fairness in our criminal justice system,” Grassley said Wednesday.
The Senate passed the sweeping measure Tuesday. It addresses concerns the nation’s war on drugs had led to the imprisonment of too many Americans for nonviolent crimes without adequately preparing them for their return to society.
Senate passage of the bill by a vote of 87-12 culminates years of negotiations and gives President Donald Trump a signature policy victory, with the outcome hailed by scores of conservative and liberal advocacy groups. The House is expected to pass the bill this week, sending it to the president’s desk for his signature.
The bill gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It also reduces the life sentence for some drug offenders with three convictions, or “three strikes,” to 25 years. Another provision would allow about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before August 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty.
Grassley called the legislation a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that would create “historic” reforms. He also noted the measure was supported by organizations that often fall on opposite sides of policy debates, like the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Conservative Union.
The vote also thrilled Democrats. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said the nation’s prisons are full of Americans who are struggling with mental illness and addiction, and who are overwhelmingly poor. He said the nation’s criminal justice system “feeds on certain communities and not on others,” and said the bill represents a step toward “healing” for those communities.
“Let’s make no mistake, this legislation, which is one small step, will affect thousands and thousands of lives,” Booker said.
When the bill appeared to have stalled in recent weeks, Grassley pleaded with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring it up for a vote. With Trump’s urging, McConnell eventually agreed and voted for the bill as well.
Grassley, who is taking on a new role as head of the Senate Finance Committee when the new Congress convenes in January, counted the reform package a major legislative win along with an earlier bill that addresses the federal juvenile justice program. He also mentioned the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as notable moments during his tenure as the committee chairman.
