'Just trying to get things done,' Ray Feuss announces run for 2nd term

WATERLOO -- It's perhaps lonely being the sole incumbent running for reelection to the City Council.
But Ray Feuss, who filed to run for a second term in Ward 5 last week, is happy to defend the council's record over the past four years.
"We have some amazing things that are happening," Feuss said last week. "I'm hoping we have a council that wants to continue to move Waterloo forward."
Feuss, 45, an Iowa State Education Association employee, is running for his first full term. He won a special election in 2018 to fill the remainder of Chris Shimp's term; Shimp resigned after just nine months in office.
Feuss faces challenger Dawn Henry. Henry has been endorsed by political action committee Cedar Valley Backs the Blue.
Feuss, one of the quieter members on council, said he's looking to "continue to be civil," even as election season ramps up and rhetoric gets more divisive.
"I know that the politics and the things that have happened in the last couple of months may get worse," Feuss said. "It's going to be unfortunate because you're going to make people choose sides, when really we should all be working for Waterloo."
One divisive issue is the yearlong process to retire the Waterloo Police Department's griffin logo. Feuss doesn't expect it to be brought up for a vote again in the near future. That depends on who is elected in November.
"I think people have heard and are saying, 'We understand the issue, and we understand why the change happened,'" he said.
Feuss said he's proud of the city's work to provide economic incentives to developers, which helped renovate the convention center, expected to be done this year. He's also looking forward to the city's Sullivan Brothers Plaza outside of it.
"Once the convention center is complete, and once we work on and have the plaza area done, I think that's going to be a huge attraction," he said.
Another huge attraction is the Lost Island Theme Park currently under construction.
"It's going to be a hot button issue in the next four years, how (the Crossroads mall) area has changed and how that's developed," he said. "And with La Porte Road being looked at for redesign, I think that's going to be something that people want to look at."
Feuss said a big issue in Ward 5 is whether the asphalt overlay on Ridgeway Avenue next year is striped as four lanes, as it is now, or three.
He said he's spoken with a few people who don't want a "road diet." He plans to speak with more neighbors and look at traffic studies before deciding.
That's indicative of his decision-making style, Feuss said. He is trained in "interest-based bargaining, interest-based problem solving," and that's helped him solve problems on council as well.
"I think the biggest contrast that you're going to see is I don't attack people," Feuss said. "I might disagree with them, and I will point that out, but I think we have to separate the person from the problem."
It's the little things -- getting a speed hump installed, getting a traffic light fixed -- that Feuss said his constituents appreciate most.
"I'm somebody who isn't out there trying to make a headline for myself," he said. "I'm just trying to get things done for people."