'Just trying to get things done,' Ray Feuss announces run for 2nd term

"I think people have heard and are saying, 'We understand the issue, and we understand why the change happened,'" he said.

Feuss said he's proud of the city's work to provide economic incentives to developers, which helped renovate the convention center, expected to be done this year. He's also looking forward to the city's Sullivan Brothers Plaza outside of it.

"Once the convention center is complete, and once we work on and have the plaza area done, I think that's going to be a huge attraction," he said.

Another huge attraction is the Lost Island Theme Park currently under construction.

"It's going to be a hot button issue in the next four years, how (the Crossroads mall) area has changed and how that's developed," he said. "And with La Porte Road being looked at for redesign, I think that's going to be something that people want to look at."

Feuss said a big issue in Ward 5 is whether the asphalt overlay on Ridgeway Avenue next year is striped as four lanes, as it is now, or three.

He said he's spoken with a few people who don't want a "road diet." He plans to speak with more neighbors and look at traffic studies before deciding.