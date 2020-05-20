June 2 primary plan includes face masks, gloves, sanitizer

The masks, gloves and sanitizer are in addition to the $300 per precinct.Linn County Linn County requested and received 200 masks for workers, 500 gloves, 48 gallons of hand sanitizer and 6-foot social distancing marking stickers. The Auditor’s Office also expects face shields for all poll workers.In addition, the Linn County Auditor’s Office bought 5,000 disposable masks for voters. Voters will not be required to use them to vote, but they will be made available to anyone who does not have a mask.It also bought 400 additional gloves, additional signage, spray bottles, microfiber wipes, hand sanitizer bottles, Cedar Ridge hand sanitizer and painter’s tape for 6-foot social distancing marks.The auditors also plans to purchase thermometers for workers to take their own temperatures.Johnson County In Johnson County, Auditor Travis Weipert received about $17,000 in grant money and has been using that in collaboration with other county offices to obtain supplies of personal protective equipment.In addition to face shields and masks, Weipert has bought bootees for poll workers to wear while at the polls and remove when they leave to go home. He’s still trying to stock up on alcohol wipes, but believes he has plenty of spray bottles and towels.Weipert has been working with Emergency Management and Public Health on obtaining the personal protective equipment all departments need. A county employee is tracking those expenditures so every department knows how much they will need to reimburse Weipert for those supplies.The public might not see “all the behind-the-scenes stuff, but believe me, people are working and working hard” on finding the necessary supplies, Weipert said.Help from fedsIn Iowa, the county auditors have primary responsibility for conducting elections. Pate, however, said his office worked with the federal Office of Homeland Security and others to get supplies and materials.“We’ve gotten some federal grant money we have passed onto the counties to help in the cleaning of these sites both during an election and after the election,” he explained recently on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press.” “So there is a full array of services we’ve tried to make sure they have.”