Jump In asks city of Cedar Falls to contribute $2.9 million more toward new aquatics facility

CEDAR FALLS — A leader of a community group heavily involved in the planning for Cedar Falls Community Schools’ new aquatics facility believes the city should contribute nearly $3 million more toward the project.

The total cost estimate has risen from $16.4 million to some $20 million because labor and materials will be more expensive than originally projected.

That led Lorelei Redfern, co-chairwoman of Jump In, Thursday night to go before the Parks and Recreation Commission to ask commissioners to “work with the group to encourage the City Council to approve spending by the city of $8 million,” an increase from the $5.1 million allotted in the city’s capital improvement plan.

To date, Jump In has raised $2.5 million toward its $3.3 million fundraising goal.

It was the first time the request to match the $8 million the district already committed from its physical plant and equipment levy revenues was announced at a public meeting. City Administrator Ron Gaines and Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz told The Courier they had not previously been aware of it.

Redfern referred a question about the district’s support of Jump In’s proposal to school officials.

A district spokesperson was not able to immediately confirm discussions, but said she was not “personally” aware of any between the community group and district administration.

Superintendent Andy Pattee has said the district will continue to have conversations about potential funding sources, whether grants or naming right opportunities, to cover about $4 million in additional cost.

Jump In argues the enire community will benefit from the two new pools, one for competition and another for training. They’ll be constructed inside the facility near the future high school on West 27th Street.

The pool entrance, separate from the school, will allow more programming, from swim lessons to lap swims, to be made available to the public than is possible at the aging Holmes and Peet junior high pools.

“I think it’s more likely that we’re going to have an almost 50/50 split in terms of actual usage of the pool for all the different programs,” Redfern said.

Additionally, the facility will have a larger economic impact because of the ability to host larger competitions, she said.

Swimming enthusiasts pack Cedar Falls school board meeting in support of aquatics facility Supporters contend the new facility will have multiple benefits, from allowing more local kids to be adequately taught how to swim safely, to being capable of hosting larger competitions.

Construction timeline

Last month, the Board of Education approved the plans for the “shell” of the new facility – about $16 million to be covered by the current funding arrangement.

Several Jump In members voiced support for moving the project forward at a public hearing last week prior to it being put out to bid. But no one mentioned the group would be asking the city for more dollars.

During her Thursday presentation, Redfern also noted the already “unique” collaboration between the city and school district when it comes to the dual use and funding of its current swimming facilities, and explained how other communities have failed to work together to construct new swimming amenities.

Redfern is interested in the larger financial commitment sooner rather than later so the pools and other interior features can be bid out, as well.

“I would say that the school district would be ready to bid for the pools … when they know that they have the funding available for the pool,” Redfern said.

Supporters fear the opening of the new swimming facility could be delayed beyond the fall of 2024, which is when the new school is expected to open.

However, Gaines, when reached by telephone, and Sheetz, at the commission meeting, said the topic could be broached at the end of the year during a council goal setting session when the city will have a better idea as to possible ways to pay an additional $2.9 million.

At that time, councilors would decide whether to prioritize additional funding for the project.

The council, on its own, could theoretically bring Jump In’s request up sooner by adding it to a meeting agenda.