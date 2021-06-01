Julie Meyers wins Waverly special election for city council

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That philosophy, she said, runs counter to the “significant amount of divisiveness in our community over the last couple of years,” and said she believes that helped her coast to victory.

“I heard from a lot of people who said they were tired of the divisiveness,” Meyers said. “That’s something I really hope to bring to the table is that open mindedness, and just trying to be nonpartisan.”

Baber, a retired Iowa State Patrol trooper, got 89 votes, or just over 33%. Hangartner, who previously ran for Glaser’s seat in 2019, garnered 15, or 5.6%, and there was one write-in vote.

Meyers will serve out the term of Glaser that ends Jan. 2, 2024. Glaser endorsed Meyers last week, saying she would “be great for Waverly’s future.”

Glaser announced in December he was leaving Waverly this summer to move with his family to Des Moines. He now works as the chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center.

He was first elected in 2019 to a four-year term to replace Dan McKenzie, who declined to seek re-election and endorsed Glaser for the seat.

