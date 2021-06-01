Julie Meyers wins Waverly special election for city council

WAVERLY — The candidate endorsed by an outgoing City Council member easily won his seat, avoiding a runoff election in the process.
Julie Meyers, a Bremer Avenue business owner and former critical care nurse, bested opponents John Baber and Mike Hangartner in a special election to fill the remainder of Waverly City Council member Kris Glaser’s term. She captured 61% of the vote, according to county election results Tuesday.
The election, only open to voters of the city’s Ward 2, was decided from 269 votes cast. Of those, Meyers took 164. She only needed 136 to avoid a runoff election with the next-highest vote-getter.
“I emphasized over and over, I am a person that is really adamant about making fact-based decisions,” Meyers said after her win. “It seemed like that connected with people.”
Meyers, the owner of Design 360/Decorating Den Interiors at 221 E. Bremer Ave., seemed to avoid taking hard-and-fast positions on the more controversial issues facing the city.
In a recent interview with KWAY radio, she said she thought the new three-lane setup on Bremer Avenue “works pretty well,” though she is awaiting a new traffic study. She also said she wanted to “see what proposals come forth” regarding the rezoning of the Washington Irving lot.
That philosophy, she said, runs counter to the “significant amount of divisiveness in our community over the last couple of years,” and said she believes that helped her coast to victory.
“I heard from a lot of people who said they were tired of the divisiveness,” Meyers said. “That’s something I really hope to bring to the table is that open mindedness, and just trying to be nonpartisan.”
Baber, a retired Iowa State Patrol trooper, got 89 votes, or just over 33%. Hangartner, who previously ran for Glaser’s seat in 2019, garnered 15, or 5.6%, and there was one write-in vote.
Meyers will serve out the term of Glaser that ends Jan. 2, 2024. Glaser endorsed Meyers last week, saying she would “be great for Waverly’s future.”
Glaser announced in December he was leaving Waverly this summer to move with his family to Des Moines. He now works as the chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center.
He was first elected in 2019 to a four-year term to replace Dan McKenzie, who declined to seek re-election and endorsed Glaser for the seat.