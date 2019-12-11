The Local America Presidential Forum, held Friday, Dec. 6, featured five presidential candidates in Waterloo all at once. Because we weren’t able to put much of each of their messages in our initial reporting, we are giving each candidate in that forum more space this week in The Courier. Here is the second installment:
WATERLOO — As the mayor of a city in “a purple state” of Michigan, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has had mixed results dealing with the federal government. So he asked Julian Castro a simple question: How would you change that relationship as president?
Castro said his time as former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development taught him how federal issues and local issues crossed paths.
“What I would bring is an eye toward connecting all of the dots. Washington has been siloed in an ineffective way,” Castro said Friday at the Local America Presidential Forum at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo.
The forum, at which Castro was one of five Democratic presidential candidates speaking, paired mayors from across the United States with the candidates to ask a series of questions about mainly local issues, such as infrastructure, schools and housing.
Schor asked Castro about specific infrastructure projects he’d fund through the federal government if elected. Castro noted the formula for community development block grants could be updated “so they reflect the needs of the communities out there,” as well as talking about a project he did with HUD partnering internet service providers and housing authorities to offer free or reduced-cost internet service to those in public and senior housing.
“Now that’s been a very successful program,” Castro said. “We can think in creative ways to leverage our resources and make our dollars go even farther.”
Castro also talked about his plans to provide universal child care, universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and tuition-free public college. He also said he wanted to build more than 3 million new “affordable housing units” as part of his plan to end homelessness by 2028, saying the federal government was able to reduce veteran homelessness by 47%.
“If we can do that, and we did it, we can do that on chronic homelessness,” Castro said. “But it’s going to take the political will to get it done. I’ll deliver that will.”
Castro has struggled since announcing his campaign to gain any traction in Iowa, never polling higher than 2% in an Iowa-specific poll since last year, according to Real Clear Politics. He’s currently at an average of less than 1% among likely Iowa caucusgoers, though the last poll was taken Nov. 19.
Though he continues to criticize both Iowa’s and New Hampshire’s vaunted places in the nation’s primary schedule, claiming neither state is racially diverse enough to warrant the outsized attention, Castro continues to campaign here. He stopped in Waterloo on Nov. 23 and was back in southeast Iowa this week for what his campaign calls meet-and-greet events.
