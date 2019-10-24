CEDAR FALLS -- Presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro introduced a criminal justice reform plan during a visit to the Cedar Valley.
Castro held a town hall meeting Wednesday hosted by the NAACP of Black Hawk County on criminal justice at the Jubilee UMC Resource Center. On Thursday, Castro met with University of Northern Iowa students and Cedar Valley residents for a meet and greet.
"Reforming our criminal justice system is essential to making sure that everybody can have a good chance at reaching their dreams in this country," Castro said. "Too many young people get caught up in the criminal justice system that puts a big X on their record and makes it very hard for them to get a good job or get decent housing."
Castro has focused his criminal justice plan on providing first chances and making sure that minority or low economy populations aren't unfairly focused on, he said.
"We want to keep as many people out of the criminal justice system as we can," Castro said. He also wants to establish a national use of force program for police officers and end the militarization of police.
One of his newest ideas Castro proposed was raising the age of a juvenile in the justice system from 18 to 21.
He also calls for a minimum wage for prisoners who work in the prison system.
"I believe that there should be transparency in the system," Castro said.
Castro made a promise to either raise $800,000 by Halloween or drop out of the presidential race.
As of Wednesday, Castro has raised $233,000 toward his goal; another update is expected soon.
"I'm confident we can get there, people are contributing $10, $15, $20 from all over the country," Castro said. "This will make sure that we can get on the November debate stage and be viable after that."
Castro said he tries to bring up issues other candidates won't.
"What a lot of folks see out there is that my voice has been a unique one especially for the most vulnerable people in our country," Castro said. "I'm going to keep fighting on."
He also rolled out plans on immigration and the foster care system.
"There's no question that in an 18-person race that's very fractured there's a lot of work to do," Castro said. "I believe that there's a pathway to beat expectations and to have a stronger than expected showing in Iowa and gain momentum in the race."
Heden Perez, a sophomore at UNI, is happy to see someone who looks like him in the race.
"I admire him because as a Latino young man when I was growing up I really didn't have that kind of influence," Perez said.
Perez plans to caucus for Castro on Feb. 3 in Cedar Falls and contribute to his campaign to keep Castro in the race.
"It would be very big for me and my community," Perez said. "It would be an inspiration for other Latinos and Latinas in the United States."
