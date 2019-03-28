WATERLOO -- Julian Castro, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is coming to Waterloo as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.
He'll host a meet and greet at the Black Hawk Democratic Headquarters Sunday from 1 to 2:15 p.m.
In less than a year Black Hawk voters will have a chance to decide between Castro and other Democratic presidential candidates during Iowa's caucus.
Castro announced his candidacy in January.
