WATERLOO -- Julian Castro, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is coming to Waterloo as part of his 2020 presidential campaign. 

He'll host a meet and greet at the Black Hawk Democratic Headquarters Sunday from 1 to 2:15 p.m. 

In less than a year Black Hawk voters will have a chance to decide between Castro and other Democratic presidential candidates during Iowa's caucus. 

Castro announced his candidacy in January. 

