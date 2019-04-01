WATERLOO — During his third trip to Iowa, Julian Castro, 44, stopped in Waterloo on Sunday to talk immigration with local Democrats and activists.
Castro, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, spoke at the Black Hawk County Democratic headquarters.
“I’m running for president because I believe that it’s time for new energy and new leadership with a new vision in the White House,” Castro said. “A president who understands that we need to move forward in the years to come as one nation with one destiny and that destiny … is to be the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation on earth.”
Castro recognizes he’s not a front runner, he said.
“People are going to want the opposite of (President) Donald Trump,” he said. “We’re not going to beat Donald Trump by trying to be Donald Trump.”
His strategy is about unity, representation, integrity and the future, Castro said.
Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, a DACA Dreamer who lives in Waterloo, was at the event with her daughter Sophia, 4.
Reyes Rodriguez asked Castro about his stance on immigration reform.
Castro said he would push forward with immigration reform and add technology and personnel on the board to fight drug and human trafficking and put the 10 to 11 million undocumented immigrants on a path to citizenship as long as they haven’t committed a felony.
“So we harness the full potential of 800,000 folks who are hardworking, who are smart, who are already doing great things in our country and contributing to its progress,” Castro said.
He also wants to increase the number of people who can receive refugee status.
“This president is asking people to choose cruelty, I ask people to use compassion with a boarder that is secure,” Castro said.
Reyes Rodriguez appreciated his answer and how it didn’t just focus on Dreamers, like her, but all undocumented immigrants.
“It was very encouraging that he mentioned all 11 million (undocumented immigrants) because it’s something I fight for a lot,” Reyes Rodriguez said.
On Saturday, Castro participated in a forum on immigration, agriculture and trade at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
