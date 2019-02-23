WATERLOO -- The environment and possible changes to the judicial nominating process were discussed during a public forum with Cedar Valley legislators Friday evening.
Reps. Timi Brown-Powers, Bob Kressig and Dave Williams, all Democrats, took questions and updated a crowd of 40 at Waterloo Central Middle School. Sen. Bill Dotzler and Rep. Ras Smith, both Democrats, weren't able to make attend.
Kressig brought up the possible changes to the process Iowa has to appoint its judges during his opening remarks of the forum.
"I don't like it," Kressig said."Here we are going after another system here in the state of Iowa and it's served us well."
The GOP proposal would have the governor appoint eight members to the state judicial commission and the legislative leaders of the House and Senate would select two people, and the court would appoint one person.
The changes would make the nominating process more partisan, Kressig said. The change would take off the blindfold of justice.
"It's very frustrating to me," Kressig said. "What's next?"
Brown-Powers agreed.
"Nationally we're known for having the best system because it's not political," she said. "It's really sad that we're doing this because we're not happy with a couple of cases that have gone through."
She wants to see the Legislature leave the judicial nominating process alone.
The legislator took several questions about climate change during the forum.
"The reality of climate change is occurring," Kressig said.
Kressig said there are climate change deniers out there, and for change to happen they have to be willing to listen.
"We should not be attacking solar (energy)," he said. "We should be reducing our need for fossil fuels."
How aren't we impacting the climate, Williams said.
He pushed for a caucus bill to address climate change and to use emotional appeals because scientific ones haven't worked.
This was the first forum held during the 2019 legislative session without former Sen. Jeff Danielson who resigned Feb. 14 and took a job as American Wind Energy Association's central region director.
