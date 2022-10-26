Judges up for retention vote on election day

WATERLOO — Six judges in the Waterloo-based 1B Judicial District are up for retention votes in this year’s general election on Nov. 8.

Also up for consideration is one judge from the 2A Judicial District, two Iowa Supreme Court justices and two judges on the Iowa Court of Appeals.

In Iowa, judges are appointed by the governor following nominations by a local committee, and they face regular retention votes by the public to keep their seats.

In District 1B — which covers Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties — judges Melissa Anderson-Seeber, Linda Meyers Fangman, David Odekirk, Richard Stochl, Michelle Wagner and Daniel Block are up for retention.

Judge Peter Newell is up for retention in 2A, which includes Cerro Gordo, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Floyd, Hancock, Winnebago, Mitchell and Worth counties.

Iowa Supreme Court justices Matthew McDermott and Dana Oxley are up for a vote, as are Court of Appeals judges Paul Ahlers and Gina Badding.

All received passing marks during an Iowa Bar Association survey of attorneys, which scored the judicial officers on nine areas of professional competence — knowledge and application of the law, perception of factual issues, punctuality for court proceedings, attentiveness to arguments and evidence, management of the courtroom, temperament and demeanor, clarity of written opinions, promptness of rulings and decisions and use of technology.

The survey scored between 1 — for low — and 5 — for high.

Anderson-Seeber was appointed to the bench in 2020. Her high scores were for temperament and demeanor (4.73) and attentiveness to evidence and arguments (4.48). Her low scores were for knowledge and application of the law (3.98) and promptness of rulings and decisions (3.49).

Fangman was appointed district judge in October 2015. Her high scores were for attentiveness to evidence and arguments (4.40) and management and control of the courtroom (4.37). Her low scores were for knowledge and application of the law (4.07) and temperament and demeanor (3.85).

Odekirk was appointed in 2015. His high scores were for temperament and demeanor (4.87) and attentiveness to arguments and testimony (4.77). His low scores were for promptness in decisions (4.67) and use of technology (4.70).

Stochl was appointed in 2007. His high scores were for management and control of the courtroom (4.10) and use of technology (3.83). His low scores were for promptness of decisions (3.42) and clarity and quality of written opinions (3.38).

Wagner was appointed a district associate judge in August 2021. Her high scores were for promptness of decisions (4.71) and use of technology (4.69). Her low scores were for perception of factual issues (4.37) and knowledge and application of the law (4.42).

Block was appointed in 1997. His high scores were for knowledge and application of the law (4.57) and temperament and demeanor (4.55). His low scores were for use of technology (4.33) and promptness of decisions (4.31).

Newell was appointed to the bench in 1995. His high scores were for punctuality of court proceedings (4.71) and management and control of the courtroom (4.57). His low scores were for knowledge and application of the law (4.26) and use of technology (4.03).

Justice Oxley, of Swisher, was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in January 2020. Her high scores were for temperament and demeanor (4.34) and promptness of decisions (4.29). Her low scores were for perception of factual issues (4.11) and knowledge and application of the law (4.07).

Justice McDermott, of West Des Moines, was appointed to the Supreme Court in April 2020. His high scores were for attentiveness to evidence and arguments (4.31) and a tie for promptness of decisions and temperament (4.31). His low scores were for perception of factual issues (4.11) and knowledge and application of the law (4.09).

Ahlers, of Fort Dodge, was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 2019. His high scores were for promptness of decisions (4.47) and attentiveness to evidence and arguments (4.39). His low scores were for perception of factual issues (4.35) and temperament and demeanor (4.19).

Badding, of Carroll, was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in July 2021. Her high scores were for temperament and demeanor (4.63) and attentiveness to evidence and arguments (4.53). Her low scores were for perception of factual issues (4.44) and knowledge and application of the law (4.44).