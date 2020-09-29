Judge upholds GOP law making absentee voting harder in Iowa

County officials say contacting potentially tens of thousands of voters will be unnecessarily burdensome, and that some may not be reachable before the deadline to qualify for absentee ballots. Those voters would have to vote in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters of the law argue that requiring voters to submit their own identification information is an important safeguard against fraud.

A lawsuit filed in July by the League of United Latin American Citizens and Majority Forward, a group aligned with Senate Democrats, sought to block enforcement of the law, arguing it was unconstitutional and likely to disenfranchise eligible voters.

But Anderson sided with Republicans, who argued that absentee ballot requests do not affect the fundamental right to vote. He said voters whose requests are not proper can always “vote on Election Day at his or her polling place.”

He noted that the law was passed on a party-line vote and reflects “policy decisions with which many may disagree,” but that he can’t second-guess lawmakers because the law isn’t constitutionally defective.

He found the law was related to a legitimate government interest and unlikely to be considered overly burdensome.