WATERLOO -- An administrative law judge said the city was wrong to deny a liquor license to a Bryon Avenue grocery store.
Kristine Dreckman has reversed a July 2 Waterloo City Council vote to deny a Class E liquor sales license to Guddi Mart at 306 Byron Ave.
While the West Central Neighborhood Association and many residents living near store had voiced opposition and claimed alcohol sales would lead to increased criminal activity, Dreckman said the city was unable to show any legal reason to deny the license during a Sept. 14 hearing.
"The (city) failed to provide any evidence to support a denial of this application for a liquor license," Dreckman said in her proposed ruling.
"There is no evidence that the licensee did not conform to all applicable laws and regulations, nor is there any evidence that (the owner) was not a person of good moral character," she added. "There is also no evidence in the record of any other legal basis for denying the renewal application."
The city has 30 days to appeal the decision to the director of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
But City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer said he did not expect to file an appeal.
The building once housed Dunkel's Grocery and later a Hy-Vee grocery, which closed in 2011. Byron Supermarket occupied the building from 2012 to 2014. Moshin Ansar and his family opened Guddi Mart last summer.
City Council members voted to issue a beer and wine sales permit to Ansar. But they voted 5-1 to deny the liquor license despite the request meeting all zoning and legal requirements to hold a permit. Ansar then appealed.
The city has a long track record of losing appeals to the Alcoholic Beverages Division when liquor licenses are denied solely on the basis of neighborhood opposition.
After denying the Guddi Mart permit, council members adopted new zoning regulations that make it harder for a future owner to get a liquor license if Guddi Mart ceases operations for more than three months.
This is a continued problem with the city council. You can't just deny a license because you think there are too many out there. They will continue to lose these battles in the courts.
This is true. We don't need the city council or the State Liquor Division. Our neighborhood can take care of the problem. There is rarely a car in the parking lot. The owner can't be profitable by selling booze and cigarettes to the apartment complex. If you come to our neighborhood with a plan to break into houses and cars, know that we are watching.
Darn Acturvist judges!
