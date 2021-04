Judge again blocks Branstad's deposition in agent's firing

Another judge appointed by Branstad had blocked a deposition request on similar grounds in 2017, as Branstad was preparing to become then-President Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China. Branstad praised that ruling at the time, saying that a 3-hour deposition “would be really a waste of my time.”

Hedlund’s lawyers renewed their request to depose Branstad in January after he had stepped down as ambassador and retired from government, arguing he had first-hand knowledge of the state’s treatment of Hedlund and the burden on him would be low.

In his ruling, Scott found the deposition “has minimal relevance and is not necessary for” Hedlund’s case. He noted that then-DCI director Charis Paulson has taken responsibility for the decision to fire Hedlund, that four other witnesses have testified about a meeting in which they discussed Hedlund’s firing and that Branstad has said he doesn’t have any memory of those conversations.

“Branstad likely has little information to add to Plaintiff’s case, let alone relevant information that Plaintiff could not obtain from another source,” Scott wrote.

Scott noted the privilege can apply to retired officials and found that Branstad had a “significant interest in not being inundated with depositions.”