Journalist reflects on year of reporting on Cedar Falls, Waverly

A reporter’s creed is often reflected in the stories he or she writes during a given year.

I let the facts speak for themselves while informing people, but continued to reinforce in 2022 my belief that it’s not my job to just transcribe government officials’ discussions and decisions at public meetings.

Instead, reporting involves asking follow-up questions, perusing documents and being in touch with as many people as possible to learn more about what’s happening in the community.

Digging up information and providing context is what readers deserve. It gives them a better feel for how decisions impact them and what’s coming in the future.

Here are five examples of stories in 2022 involving government in Cedar Falls and Waverly that hopefully made a difference.

Waverly Country Club

The Courier received a tip the city of Waverly had engaged with the Waverly Golf & Country Club about taking over its clubhouse property, and that its former general manager had filed a lawsuit after he was fired alleging misconduct and defamation by members of the golf club’s board.

It’s an instance where you receive a lot of “no comments” in response to inquiries. But it only took one source with access to internal correspondence to offer more clarity about what had been discussed privately.

CF swearing in

Cedar Falls is possibly the only big Iowa city not to hold a public swearing-in ceremony for elected officials. I believe anything major involving city government should be done in public.

Elected officials and their hired professionals should be approachable before and after public forums.

When I learned that the city of Cedar Falls held its swearing-in ceremonies for the newly elected council and mayor without public notice or invite, I was shocked, and felt it was my duty to learn if this was an Iowa practice or a Cedar Falls’ preference.

The story led to an explanation from the city administrator, and the mayor writing to me that he would push to make it an in-person event with more pomp and circumstance in the future.

UNI properties face wrecking ball

In March I reported on efforts to save two historic structures at the University of Northern Iowa from demolition.

People care about historic structures. If the public is not informed until the 11th hour that one is on the chopping block, it makes it more important for the reporter to get ahead of the “process,” as was the case in the story involving UNI’s Honors Cottage and Alumni House.

People need to know what’s happening. Sometimes, it’s valuable to post updates so officials understand an issue will not be forgotten.

‘Free political piece’

The Cedar Falls mayor’s decision to remove his column from a city-funded news publication came with some explanation, but not the full picture. Reporting helped the readers understand how a former city councilman’s complaint to the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board led to the removal of what the mayor called a free “quarterly political piece.”

An explanation of the relationships between current and former government officials surrounding current events adds personality to a story.

CF fire chief

Personnel issues can be a touchy subject. News that Cedar Falls’ fire chief and a second city employee had been put on leave proved difficult to report on.

Some people argue state laws give employees the right to have certain matters kept in confidence. However, when a top public safety official is placed on leave, I believe it’s the responsibility of city leaders to notify the public and provide a general reason in order to avoid unsubstantiated rumors. In this case, it took a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain that basic information.

