Joni Ernst tours Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, answers teens questions

WATERLOO — The teens at Tuesday’s after-school program at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley had questions for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and she had answers.

Ernst took her first tour of the Teen and Educational Center on East Fourth Street. Bryan Burton, interim chief executive officer, was there along with George Phillips, the center’s director, and their staff and board. Ernst visited with them about the club’s programming and facility over the decades, including the ever-popular gymnasium, before heading upstairs to a classroom area where about 25 kids were waiting to greet and learn from her.

“Coming to the Boys & Girls Club, it’s about understanding what they do for the community and the impact that it will make not only on this generation, but future generations as well,” said Ernst.

Sam Edmondson, a “Youth of the Year” recipient, leapt right into action and told Ernst how he wants to be a teacher someday and asked for her thoughts on improving the public education system. She responded that the “best solutions” come from the local levels of government.

That got the ball rolling, as there was no shyness from the teens, who asked questions ranging from whether she needs a degree to run for office to how she deals with the stress of the job.

The senator also explained her upbringing in Iowa and other points along her life’s journey, like while with the military. One of the very last questions came from Giana Phillips about whether Ernst had met President Joe Biden.

Ernst explained how she’s met multiple presidents and told a story about her first interaction with then-President Barack Obama after she transferred what was, at the time, an unknown phone number to her voicemail. She did not want to be interrupted while watching a volleyball game.

Ernst’s visit to the “safe bridge between school and home” lasted about 90 minutes after a day of visiting high schools and businesses in other parts of Iowa. She will will be hosting a 12:30 p.m. Wednesday town hall meeting at the Independence Public Library, 805 E. First St., which is open to the public.

But, back in Washington D.C., she said she’ll be able to emphasize to her colleagues how important organizations like the Boys & Girls Club are by lending support and assistance that some parents can’t provide in the evenings, and how it gives “incredible” teens exposure to various potential career fields.

Specifically, she noted that the federal government provides a lot of different grant opportunities with funds distributed by the state to organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Burton said one challenge is the minimum amount families pay to come to the club. Families with 6- to 12-year-old children pay $30 each while the teens pay $10 for their own memberships.

“It costs us about $2,000 per kid per year to serve them with what we do, so that $1,990 we have to raise somehow, either through grant funding, local foundations or private giving,” he said.

