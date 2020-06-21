Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield backers trade charges over ethics

The party and the Ernst campaign have called on Greenfield to explain her company’s displacement of small businesses to make way for the German grocery chain, Aldi. Her development plan was rejected by Windsor Heights but after the businesses had been forced out.

Aaron Britt, spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa, said Greenfield also is the subject of a Federal Election Commission ethics complaint for “coordinated illegal ads” with corporate funded dark money groups. The allegation is the Greenfield campaign posts video and messages in the public domain that the Senate Majority super PAC then used in ads or fundraising appeals.

Action unlikely

It’s uncertain, perhaps unlikely, that the IRS and FEC will hear or render decisions on the complaints over Ernst’s coordination with Iowa Values and Greenfield’s coordination with the Senate Majority PAC.

The FEC often splits along party lines, and the IRS has shown little interest in regulating dark money groups.

Former FEC legal counsels are split on whether the Ernst–Iowa Values relationship is illegal. One called it “really questionable” while the other viewed the fundraising as permissible.

In the past, the FEC has found that sharing information, as Greenfield’s campaign is alleged to have done, was not sufficient to violate coordination standards.

