{{featured_button_text}}
012619ho-steve-king-town-hall

Rep. Steve King, of Iowa's 4th Congressional District, speaks at a town hall meeting Jan. 26 at the community building in Primghar.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

PARKERSBURG — Rep. Steve King will hold a town hall Tuesday at Parkersburg American Legion Post 285 at 110 Colfax St. from 9 to 10 a.m.

The town hall is part of a series of events King has held in all 39 counties of his district.

He’ll also hold another town hall in Dakota City at the Dakota City VFW from 2 to 3 p.m.

King was elected in 2002 and will be seeking re-election in 2020.

Also, Sen. Joni Ernst will visit Northeast Iowa Tuesday, prior to the July 4th holiday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She’ll start the day with a town hall in Decorah at Luther College’s Valders Lecture Hall at 7:30 a.m.

From there she’ll tour West Union, New Hampton, the Meskwaki settlement and Grinnell.

Ernst has declared her intention to run for re-election in 2020. So far three Democratic candidates have announced their plans to run against her.

This is her first race for re-election, she was elected in 2014.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments