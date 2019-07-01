PARKERSBURG — Rep. Steve King will hold a town hall Tuesday at Parkersburg American Legion Post 285 at 110 Colfax St. from 9 to 10 a.m.
The town hall is part of a series of events King has held in all 39 counties of his district.
He’ll also hold another town hall in Dakota City at the Dakota City VFW from 2 to 3 p.m.
King was elected in 2002 and will be seeking re-election in 2020.
Also, Sen. Joni Ernst will visit Northeast Iowa Tuesday, prior to the July 4th holiday.
You have free articles remaining.
She’ll start the day with a town hall in Decorah at Luther College’s Valders Lecture Hall at 7:30 a.m.
From there she’ll tour West Union, New Hampton, the Meskwaki settlement and Grinnell.
Ernst has declared her intention to run for re-election in 2020. So far three Democratic candidates have announced their plans to run against her.
This is her first race for re-election, she was elected in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.