Joni Ernst: Second impeachment of Trump is not constitutional

But the vote makes clear it is unlikely Democrats will get the two-thirds support they will need for an eventual conviction next month.

“I’ll continue to listen to the legal scholars and understand the pros and cons, but right now I do believe it to be unconstitutional,” Ernst said during a conference call with Iowa reporters.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also voted to dismiss the impeachment charges. He said Tuesday he believes the constitutional question remains unanswered. He said the U.S. Constitution outlines impeachment for the president or other elected officers, and does not specifically address former presidents.

“I’m not a lawyer, so it seems to me to be a reasonable argument,” Grassley said Tuesday during a conference call with Iowa reporters. “But I’m going to listen to the constitutional lawyers speak about that. … I think it’s going to be thoroughly debated (during the impeachment trial) as well, by both sides.”

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, most constitutional scholars believe Congress has the authority to impeach elected officials who are no longer in office.