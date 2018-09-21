GRUNDY CENTER – U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst discussed the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, during a town hall in Grundy Center.
The discussion got heated when Eldora resident Julie Duhn demanded an investigation of the allegations by the FBI.
“Obviously you do not understand sexual assault, or you would not say there should be a criminal complaint filed in Maryland,” Duhn said. “You don’t get it.”
Ernst and Duhn occasionally spoke over each other, while several people in the crowd of around 50 made comments.
“The FBI doesn’t investigate at that level,” Ernst said as Duhn spoke about Anita Hill, a woman who accused Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment and whose accusation was investigated by the FBI.
“You people are responsible to us as citizens,” Duhn said. “It would be a lifetime appointment. I expect you to ask for that FBI investigation. Do the right thing.”
Ernst said she would ask local authorities to investigate the matter.
“I do understand sexual assault probably more than most citizens in this room,” Ernst said, speaking over Duhn.
Ernst addressed the recent homicides of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts and Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena.
“Any senseless, horrible act like that, you’re going to see a public outcry,” Ernst said. “It is so unfortunate, but what we have heard -- and I’ve only heard this through the media -- from what I understand is that the young man that killed (Barquin Arozamena) has stated that he wanted to rape and kill a woman. Why was that not reported to authorities?”
Ernst said she hates the thought that it could’ve been prevented.
She also addressed possible criminal justice reform and said she thinks non-violent offenders should be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
“The intent is to find a path forward, rehabilitation, re-engagement with those that are non-violent offenders,” Ernst said. “Get them back in their communities and make sure that they are contributing members of society.”
Mental health issues also need a deep dive, she said.
“It’s not just Iowa that’s going through a mental health crisis: I think it’s the United States as a whole that’s going through a mental health crisis,” Ernst said. “We just need to figure out the effective ways of treatment, effective ways of substance abuse.”
Ernst also discussed climate change, saying that the world’s climate has been changing since the Earth was formed.
“The climate does change, I don’t think there’s any way that we can dispute that, but I think what it comes down to is, people dispute what is causing it,” Ernst said. “I think our climate will continually change no matter what.”
Ernst also discussed families being separated at the border, natural disaster preparedness and veterans' issues during the town hall.
