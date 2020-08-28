Joni Ernst: Hurricane must not distract FEMA from derecho needs in Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VINTON — A day after praising President Donald Trump’s quick response to the derecho that ripped through Iowa earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst promised to keep pressure on the administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see the recovery through.

“I know the hurricane — God bless those folks down South,” she said Thursday, “but this issue needs to be taken care of as well.”

FEMA’s focus “needs to be here, focused on this disaster” in Iowa, Ernst said.

She doesn’t want FEMA to be distracted by Hurricane Laura, which is causing damage along the Gulf Coast, “because we still have those individuals and families as well as our local governments that are struggling through this.”

“They can’t neglect us even though there are other issues going on,” the Iowa Republican said after participating in a celebration marking the transfer of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School campus to the city of Vinton. The Benton County seat is working with a private developer on a $20 million commercial, retail and housing project.