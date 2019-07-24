WATERLOO — A national grassroots progressive political organization has recognized Waterloo Ward 2 City Council candidate Jonathan Grieder.
Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which said it “recognizes candidates from around the country who are fighting for progressive priorities and looking out for the needs of everyday families,” made the announcement Tuesday.
Grieder is the only announced candidate for Ward 2 in the upcoming November municipal election. The seat is currently held by Bruce Jacobs.
