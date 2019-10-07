{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Waterloo Ward 2 City Council candidate Jonathan Grieder will host a community conversation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event will be in the Waterloo Public Library, meeting room B, and is open to residents wanting to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Waterloo and how the community can build a brighter future.

More information about Grieder’s campaign can be found at griederforwaterloo.com.

