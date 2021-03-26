Joint meeting between Black Hawk County supervisors, health board aims to improve relationship

Supervisors Chairman Dan Trelka said he was there to “learn and listen.” But he said he is willing to end unproductive relationships if needed.

“I’ve developed many relationships with community members throughout my time in Waterloo. Sadly, some of those relationships have been damaged,” Trelka said. “If I feel like I am trying to work with you but it’s not a productive relationship, I will walk away from that relationship.”

Supervisors set the county budget and tax rates, and Trelka said he tries to be mindful of taxpayers. He said he does not want to raise taxes more than 3% annually. That includes evaluating budget proposals from all departments, not just health.

“I don’t know if I’m going to run again — I’m going to tell you that right now,” Trelka said. “Because I think politics — sometimes it’s a pit of vipers, but somebody has to do it. Because I also get upset about the people that complain but don’t step up.”

Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he believes his role is being “an advocate for our people.” He said he works to help residents navigate county issues and resources, including environmental concerns.

Supervisor Linda Laylin said better communication would benefit both boards.