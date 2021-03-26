Joint meeting between Black Hawk County supervisors, health board aims to improve relationship

WATERLOO — A joint meeting Wednesday between the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors and the Board of Health aimed to foster better communication between the two entities.
The meeting included all five health board members and the majority of county supervisors. Supervisors Craig White and Tom Little did not attend. Officials from both boards described their responsibilities and priorities.
Wednesday’s meeting was proposed after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in February to cut nearly $99,000 in funds from the health department’s proposed budget. The money was slated to fund another epidemiologist, or disease investigation expert, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A legal review clarified that the supervisors had authority to reduce funding, but not decide to eliminate the epidemiologist position. The health department ultimately cut two vacant positions to keep an added epidemiologist.
“These sessions are to help us understand what our responsibilities are and where we can have teamwork and where we can even have better teamwork,” said the Rev. Mary Robinson, health board chair. “I’m thinking that this will improve us.”
Supervisors Chairman Dan Trelka said he was there to “learn and listen.” But he said he is willing to end unproductive relationships if needed.
“I’ve developed many relationships with community members throughout my time in Waterloo. Sadly, some of those relationships have been damaged,” Trelka said. “If I feel like I am trying to work with you but it’s not a productive relationship, I will walk away from that relationship.”
Supervisors set the county budget and tax rates, and Trelka said he tries to be mindful of taxpayers. He said he does not want to raise taxes more than 3% annually. That includes evaluating budget proposals from all departments, not just health.
“I don’t know if I’m going to run again — I’m going to tell you that right now,” Trelka said. “Because I think politics — sometimes it’s a pit of vipers, but somebody has to do it. Because I also get upset about the people that complain but don’t step up.”
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he believes his role is being “an advocate for our people.” He said he works to help residents navigate county issues and resources, including environmental concerns.
Supervisor Linda Laylin said better communication would benefit both boards.
Laylin said the boards may not always agree, but understanding reasons behind decisions can foster a healthy relationship.
Health board members Beth Knipp, Adam Roise and Catherine Zeman said they hoped to gain a more in-depth understanding of the Board of Supervisors role and responsibilities.
Wes Pilkington, another health board member, said a “healthy relationship” between the Board of Supervisors and Board of Health should include some disagreements. He said the volunteers on the Board of Health have spent more time ensuring the health of residents than ever expected due to COVID-19.
“I really don’t think that the relationship between our boards is as fractured as it’s been portrayed in the media,” Pilkington said. “I really do think the key is communication, though.”
Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen outlined the legal responsibilities of boards of health, outlined in state code and a past Iowa Supreme Court case. They include a variety of duties, including enforcing regulations that fall in line with state health officials. It also includes employing the staff needed to execute those responsibilities.
The Board of Health has jurisdiction over public health matters in all of Black Hawk County, Treinen said. Ordinances by the supervisors are typically understood to have reach only in unincorporated areas of Black Hawk County.
There are legal checks on the Board of Health’s power, Treinen said. Regulations must be necessary for protecting public health, be consistent with state policies and be approved by supervisors, Treinen said.
County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye asked about the role of department heads in working with boards. She provides updates and can suggest proposals to both boards, but does not serve on either.
“It puts us in the middle of different boards’ philosophies and leadership styles, and I personally don’t want to be in the middle,” Egbuonye said.
Egbuonye recounted her role in restructuring the Health Department beginning in fiscal year 2017. When she was hired, she said, she was tasked with eliminating duplication, bolstering morale and applying for federal accreditation so the department meets national public health standards.
“For me, over these past few years, there have been times of great reward. I think the health department has drastically transformed,” Egbuonye said. “But there’s been also very sad, very hard moments in terms of the future of the health department.”
Egbuonye said she was forthcoming with information and lengthy presentations to supervisors about budget proposals. She said she tries to be accessible to the supervisors and Board of Health. Egbuonye said there needs to be clarity on what it means when people request more “open communication.”
She said she gets asked for information and data by officials that is already publicly shared on the health department’s COVID-19 website.
“A person can only be stretched so thin, right?” Egbuonye said. “And we are dealing with a pandemic. It feels wrong when you’re delivering and it’s perceived as if you’re not delivering.”
The health department still needs to fill gaps in its services since restructuring began, Egbuonye said. That includes adding an epidemiologist to help the department become a “data hub” for the community. She said she continues to look for ways the department can better reach certain residents, like those who are African American or live in rural parts of the county.
Another joint meeting will happen in the future.