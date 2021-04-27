Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in Black Hawk County after review of rare blood clots

Anyone who notices one or more symptoms after getting the vaccine should seek medical care, the CDC said. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given in the U.S. when the vaccine was paused, according to the CDC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rare blood clot condition is not linked to other COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., Pfizer or Moderna. More than 210 million doses of those vaccines were given in the U.S. as of late April, the CDC said.

More than 108,500 people got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk County, according to local data. More than 49,000 people got all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county was at a 4.3% 14-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 as of Monday, local data shows. The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.

As of Monday, more than 15,600 people in Black Hawk County tested positive for COVID-19 from PCR and antigen tests during the pandemic, according to local data. There are 306 recorded deaths from the virus in the county.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.