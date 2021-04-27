Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in Black Hawk County after review of rare blood clots

WATERLOO — Vaccine providers in Black Hawk County were recently urged to again give out the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the local health department said in a news release.
Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was halted in Black Hawk County beginning April 13. It was after six rare cases of severe blot clots in people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine came under review by the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All recorded cases happened in adult women younger than 50, the agencies said.
The Black Hawk County Health Department's decision came after the Iowa Department of Public Health made the same recommendation. The CDC and FDA both endorsed the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning last Friday.
The CDC said its review of data about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine show its benefits outweigh its risks.
People who get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should monitor themselves for symptoms of the rare blood clots, the CDC said. Symptoms include severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision; shortness of breath; chest pain; leg swelling; persistent abdominal pain; and easy bruising or tiny blood spots at the injection site, according to the CDC.
Anyone who notices one or more symptoms after getting the vaccine should seek medical care, the CDC said. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given in the U.S. when the vaccine was paused, according to the CDC.
The rare blood clot condition is not linked to other COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., Pfizer or Moderna. More than 210 million doses of those vaccines were given in the U.S. as of late April, the CDC said.
More than 108,500 people got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk County, according to local data. More than 49,000 people got all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county was at a 4.3% 14-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 as of Monday, local data shows. The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.
As of Monday, more than 15,600 people in Black Hawk County tested positive for COVID-19 from PCR and antigen tests during the pandemic, according to local data. There are 306 recorded deaths from the virus in the county.