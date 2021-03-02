Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed in Black Hawk County

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported more than 100,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed around the state this week.
The distribution will include 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will be distributed to 17 counties, including Black Hawk and Tama counties.
The counties were selected based on the amount of population including frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors.
The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was shown to prevent hospitalizations and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and was 85% effective at preventing severe illness from the coronavirus. It requires a single dose, whereas the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech require two shots. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson can also be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer.