Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed in Black Hawk County

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported more than 100,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed around the state this week.

The distribution will include 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will be distributed to 17 counties, including Black Hawk and Tama counties.

The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was shown to prevent hospitalizations and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and was 85% effective at preventing severe illness from the coronavirus. It requires a single dose, whereas the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech require two shots. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson can also be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer.