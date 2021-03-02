 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed in Black Hawk County
0 comments

Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed in Black Hawk County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Vaccine

Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., on Monday.

 Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported more than 100,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed around the state this week.

The distribution will include 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will be distributed to 17 counties, including Black Hawk and Tama counties.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page

The counties were selected based on the amount of population including frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing sectors.

The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was shown to prevent hospitalizations and death in clinical trials 100% of the time, and was 85% effective at preventing severe illness from the coronavirus. It requires a single dose, whereas the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech require two shots. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson can also be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer.

Black Hawk County COVID-19 Vaccine Website
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News