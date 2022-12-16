John Larsen, second-ever attorney for CFU trustees, to step down after 35 years in role

Larsen clarified that he won't be stepping away from his practice, but noted full retirement is "getting closer" with his 70th birthday in March.
In other business, the board consented to the administration moving forward with having a uniformed police officer present during future meetings for additional security.
Trustees also discussed CFU’s natural gas purchasing strategy and restraints on vehicle acquisition for organizations nationwide, as well as heard more about its hired professionals looking into potentially applying for a “generational” funding opportunity offered by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, likely in partnership with other utility companies and the state of Iowa.
The board unanimously approved several other resolutions, as well:
Increasing the mid-point value of the salary range for all non-represented employee job classifications by 3.5% for the year 2023 in order to ensure that the pay scale remains competitive with current market trends and maintains the ability to attract and retain along with providing a 5% overall salary budget increase for non-represented employee job classifications.
Purchasing routing equipment for $217,344 from CCI Systems of Iron Mountain, Michigan to upgrade infrastructure in the Greenhill Road and Lloyd Lane communications huts.
Contracting with Dixon Engineering, Inc., of Des Moines, for $25,250.00 in engineering consultant consulting to assist in the preparation of plans, specifications, contract administration, and inspection of the recoating of the interior and exterior of the Cedar Heights Water Tower as part of a rehabilitation project.
Authorizing an amendment to a previous agreement with DGR Engineering, of Rock Rapids for $109,140 in consulting services for the preparation of construction drawings and material specifications for rebuilding 2.5 miles of transmission line between CFU’s Streeter Switching Station and a MidAmerican Energy Company substation.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.