{{featured_button_text}}
120619ho-john-kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gives a stump speech for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the Usher’s Ferry lodge in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

 ANDY ABEYTA, The Gazette

WATERLOO -- Former Secretary of State John Kerry will make a stop in the Cedar Valley this Friday, along with the mayor of Atlanta and a South Carolina state representative, to campaign on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The "We Know Joe" bus tour will hold a community event at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at the Biden for President Waterloo Office, 10 West Fourth St., Suite 50. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/188626/

Joining Kerry in Waterloo will be Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and South Carolina State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis.

Kerry started the tour Tuesday in Sioux City and will make 19 stops, finishing in Marshalltown on Monday, Jan. 13. That includes a stop at the Winter Caucus Warm-Up in Dike on Sunday.

Recent area visits by Democratic presidential candidates

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments