WATERLOO -- Former Secretary of State John Kerry will make a stop in the Cedar Valley this Friday, along with the mayor of Atlanta and a South Carolina state representative, to campaign on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The "We Know Joe" bus tour will hold a community event at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at the Biden for President Waterloo Office, 10 West Fourth St., Suite 50. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/188626/
Joining Kerry in Waterloo will be Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and South Carolina State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis.
You have free articles remaining.
Kerry started the tour Tuesday in Sioux City and will make 19 stops, finishing in Marshalltown on Monday, Jan. 13. That includes a stop at the Winter Caucus Warm-Up in Dike on Sunday.
Recent area visits by Democratic presidential candidates
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.