John Kerry in Dike: Biden is 'who's gonna beat Donald Trump'

With U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders leading all contenders in the latest Iowa Poll -- as well as leading in the polling average among Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, at 21.3% -- Biden, at an average of 17.7%, seems to have ground to make up.

And Sanders' campaign has been newly attacking Biden's vote to authorize the invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Kerry -- who was, like Biden, a senator at the time -- said has been mischaracterized.

"I'm not denigrating any other candidate. I haven't said anything negative about any other candidate, but, you know, where clarification is necessary, I've clarified, and I don't think Joe considered -- nor did I -- that we were voting for a war," he said in an interview with The Courier. "We were voting for a process which did not get followed through on.

"So I think it's important not to have a distortion by any Democrat in the course of the last weeks," Kerry continued. "We should all be mindful of the fact we have to beat Trump, and everybody's gotta kind of keep this thing on an even keel."

Correa said he was stumping for Biden because he watched Hillary Clinton lose 15% of Democratic voters to Trump, and "I don't want to have that repeated again.